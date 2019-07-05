Itumbi: I have Ruto assassination plot video

Dennis Itumbi has sensationally claimed he has an audio and a video to prove there was a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

He requested to play the recordings in court in camera, saying the investigators were aware he has them.

“I have an audio and video recording of material that could show, subject to investigations, that a meeting could have happened at a place called La Mada at which discussions were held on possibility of assassination of an employer, particularly the Deputy President," he said.

Digital strategist Itumbi was arrested in Nairobi on Wednesday over a fake letter claiming a plot to kill DP William Ruto.

He was arraigned on Thursday and the prosecution applied to detain him for 14 days at Kamukunji police station to finalize investigations.

However, magistrate Zainab Abdul ordered a five-day detention of the blogger at Muthaiga police station.

“Fourteen days is too long a period since investigations already commenced on June 20. The respondent’s phone has also been confiscated for forensic examination,” Abdul ruled.

It is alleged Itumbi authored the letter and purported it originated from the Cabinet Secretaries

It is also said that he declined to cooperate with detectives and refused to record a statement, an allegation he denied.

Lead investigator Yvonne Anyango said the allegations against Itumbi are a serious threat to national security and an incitement to cause chaos in that can result to genocide.