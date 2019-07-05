Itumbi: I have Ruto assassination plot video

• Itumbi says audio and video could prove there was a meeting at La Mada Hotel.
• He will be detained for five days at Muthaiga police station.
Dennis Itumbi has sensationally claimed he has an audio and a video to prove there was a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.
He requested to play the recordings in court in camera, saying the investigators were aware he has them.
“I have an audio and video recording of material that could show, subject to investigations, that a meeting could have happened at a place called La Mada at which discussions were held on possibility of assassination of an employer, particularly the Deputy President," he said.
Digital strategist Itumbi was arrested in Nairobi on Wednesday over a fake letter claiming a plot to kill DP William Ruto.
He was arraigned on Thursday and the prosecution applied to detain him for 14 days at Kamukunji police station to finalize investigations.
However, magistrate Zainab Abdul ordered a five-day detention of the blogger at Muthaiga police station.
“Fourteen days is too long a period since investigations already commenced on June 20. The respondent’s phone has also been confiscated for forensic examination,” Abdul ruled.
It is alleged Itumbi authored the letter and purported it originated from the Cabinet Secretaries
It is also said that he declined to cooperate with detectives and refused to record a statement, an allegation he denied.
Lead investigator Yvonne Anyango said the allegations against Itumbi are a serious threat to national security and an incitement to cause chaos in that can result to genocide.
Anyango further informed the court that they are investigating a serious criminal offence alleged to have been committed by the blogger and others still at large.
Through his lawyer Moses Chelang'a, Itumbi objected to detective's submission to be detained at Kamukunji police station.
He expressed fear for his life if held at Kamukunji and said that he preferred Muthaiga, Kileleshwa, Gigiri or even house arrest.
He said his rights were violated by the state through unlawful arrest and denial of police bond as enshrined in the Constitution.
Detectives alleged the purported assassination letter was published on a WhatsApp group by the digital strategist implicating several Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.
Anyango told court the WhatsApp group was created on July 8 last year and they are in the process of summoning all its members.
Itumbi was escorted to court by Tangatanga MPs Oscar Sudi, Didmus Wekesa, Barasa Mutua, Caleb Kositani, Kimani Ichung'wa and Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe who is facing murder trial.
His supporters claimed the blogger's arrest was part of succession politics by people who do not want to let go of power.
The case will be mentioned on July 10.