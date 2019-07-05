Interior Ministry on the spot over Sh15bn 'faulty' CCTV cameras

The Ministry of Interior was yesterday put on the spot over Sh15 billion ‘faulty’ CCTV surveillance system and security installations in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Appearing before a Senate committee, Interior CAS Patrick Ntutu admitted that the 2,100 cameras installed to enhance security in the cities lacked basic components to effectively avert crime.

“I want to admit that the cameras had some challenges because they could only identify the colour and the number plate of the object and the storage period has also been very short,” Ntutu told the Senate’s Security, Defence and Foreign Relations Committee.

The tender for building the digital security system was awarded to Safaricom in 2014.

The giant telco was to instal CCTV cameras that transmit real-time data to a central point at the police headquarters and to connect all police stations in the two cities to high-speed (4G) Internet.

Ntutu told the committee chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji that the equipment can store data for only 30 days after which the data is rendered obsolete.

Ntutu said the command unit domiciled at Jogoo House had no CCTV data primary storage which has been a major setback to the investigations.

The CAS, appearing on behalf of CS Fred Matiangi, had been asked to explain why the cameras had failed to reduce crime rates in the two cities.