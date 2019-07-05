IG declares 4,293 unlicensed civilian gun holders as criminals

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has ordered the arrest of 4,293 unlicensed civilian gun holders after they failed to honour a seven-day ultimatum issued last week.

The list of 4,293 has already been submitted to all Regional Commanders and they have been directed to begin recovering the firearms and make arrests with immediate effect.

He has declared that the owners of these guns be treated as armed and dangerous criminals.

On February 4, 2019, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i ordered the Civilian Firearms Licensing Board to commence a rigorous vetting exercise of all firearms dealers, civilian firearm holders and shooting range owners to ascertain the authenticity and proficiency of their licenses.

The Board vetted 9,398 registered gun owners and cleared 6,958. It also confiscated 1,493 firearms and 21,732 assorted ammunition.

The seven-day ultimatum they were granted to surrender their guns to the government lapsed on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

So far, 50 firearms have been surrendered to Police Stations countrywide and 64 to the Firearms Licensing Bureau.

Families of anyone who is deceased and was a gun holder have been advised to immediately surrender the firearms to the Fire Arms Licensing Bureau or the nearest police station within 24 hours. This is the only exceptional case.