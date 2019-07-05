Close

ARMED AND DANGEROUS

IG declares 4,293 unlicensed civilian gun holders as criminals

He has declared that the owners of these guns be treated as armed and dangerous criminals.

In Summary

• The Board vetted 9,398 registered gun owners and cleared 6,958. It also confiscated 1,493 firearms and 21,732 assorted ammunition.

• The list of 4,293 has already been submitted to all Regional Commanders and they have been directed to begin recovering the firearms.

by TRACY MUTINDA Lifestyle, Entertainment Writer
News
05 July 2019 - 13:31
IG Hillary Mutyambai
IG Hillary Mutyambai
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has ordered the arrest of 4,293 unlicensed civilian gun holders after they failed to honour a seven-day ultimatum issued last week.

The list of 4,293 has already been submitted to all Regional Commanders and they have been directed to begin recovering the firearms and make arrests with immediate effect.

He has declared that the owners of these guns be treated as armed and dangerous criminals.

 

On February 4, 2019, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i ordered the Civilian Firearms Licensing Board to commence a rigorous vetting exercise of all firearms dealers, civilian firearm holders and shooting range owners to ascertain the authenticity and proficiency of their licenses.

The Board vetted 9,398 registered gun owners and cleared 6,958. It also confiscated 1,493 firearms and 21,732 assorted ammunition.

The seven-day ultimatum they were granted to surrender their guns to the government lapsed on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

So far, 50 firearms have been surrendered to Police Stations countrywide and 64 to the Firearms Licensing Bureau.

Families of anyone who is deceased and was a gun holder have been advised to immediately surrender the firearms to the Fire Arms Licensing Bureau or the nearest police station within 24 hours. This is the only exceptional case.

MORE:

State recalls 1,493 guns in wrong hands

The board also withdrew 21,732 bullets that were in the wrong hands.
News
6 days ago

Gun owners withdraw vetting case, agree to support Matiang'i process

Fresh vetting of private gun owners will proceed as directed by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i after the National Gun Owners Association withdrew an ...
News
5 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by TRACY MUTINDA Lifestyle, Entertainment Writer
News
05 July 2019 - 13:31

Most Popular

  1. I wouldn’t exchange cremation for any other job — Nderitu ...
    2yr ago Big Read

  2. Corridors of Power
    9h ago Corridors of Power

  3. House where broken women find solace
    9h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Taming betting: UK firm to close 700 shops
    1d ago World

Latest Videos