Githu Muigai led the army for Bob's love - Captain Kungu

Only love gets the strongest most powerful men vulnerable, where religion and legislation have failed.

When Bob Collymore, the man at the helm of the top telecommunication industry in the region, self-diagnosed himself with love, he put up an army of the ‘sweet mouths’ to administer the cure.

His team was led by the state’s Attorney General Githu Muigai, to ensure everything fell in place.

During his tribute at All Saints Cathedral yesterday, retired Captain Kungu Muigai shot the sombre moods with his recounts of how the former Safaricom CEO asked for Wambui Kamiru's hand in marriage.

Following the death of Kamiru's father, Kungu said he stepped in and has played the role of a father figure to the family.

"When Bob came calling, it’s me he encountered. He was an articulate man in execution. He put up a team which he thought consisted of the best negotiators in town," Kungu said.

The crowd burst into laughter at the thought of a top man, seeking more legs to be able to stand at the altar of Eros, the god of love.

Too anxious and uncertain of the directions things would take, Kungu said Bob kept asking the Attorney General to ‘do everything the in-laws wanted’.

"He kept on telling Githu: Whatever they want, just do it. Don’t mince words,” he said.

When he eventually gave him Wambui’s hand in marriage, Kingu said Bob was overjoyed.

“The man lit up like a Christmas tree," Kungu said as the crowd exploded with laughter.

He said Collymore looked after Kamiru, adored and protected her and their children.

"We were happy. He was a great family man and spread the love across the family," Kungu said.

Until his death, Collymore was married to Kenyan woman, Ms Clare Wambui Kamiru. They held an invite-only wedding in Kitisuru Nairobi in April 2016.

The two met during a fundraiser for survivors of the Loreto Convent Msongari school bus crash that occurred in July 2011.

Wambui was part of the event in her capacity as an alumnus, and Collymore was there representing Safaricom Foundation with fundraising.