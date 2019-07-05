Gema hits at Ruto as Kieleweke MPs demand his resignation

Deputy President William Ruto’s hope for overwhelming support in Mount Kenya could hit a snag in the wake of the Gema community’s stance on 2022.

The community, through chairman Bishop (retired) Lawi Imathiu, holds that early politicking by Tangatanga is clouding President Uhuru Kenyatta’s vision for development.

Imathiu said in a statement seen by the Star yesterday that the DP’s forays in the region were aimed at dividing the people of Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association.

“We must be wary of forces which may have a sinister agenda of dividing our community,” the retired clergyman said and asked Mount Kenya leaders to cease politicking and heed Uhuru’s call against early campaigns.

Imathiu reiterated the community’s March 2012 stance that “Uhuru is the GEMA leader now and for foreseeable future”.

Ruto hopes to inherit the solid Central Kenya vote from Uhuru as per their agreement before the formation of Jubilee party.

But this might not happen in the face of the community making clear its discomfort with the direction the 2022 polity has taken.

“The direction that some issues in the political discourse are taking is not in consonance with the mission of His Excellency the President and our nation at large,” Imathiu said.

The leader told the Tangatanga team (allied to Ruto) to respect the guiding principle that "after an election, all leaders should stop politics and concentrate on developing the country".

Development, he said, can only be realised if leaders assist Uhuru to deliver his vision, mission, and commitment to the Kenyan people.

“We urge all Gema people, particularly the political leaders, to refrain from campaigns and concentrate on the development of their respective constituents,” Imathiu said.