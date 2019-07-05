Gema hits at Ruto as Kieleweke MPs demand his resignation

•Lawmakers say the assassination allegation put the country at the risk of ethnic flare-up
•Imathiu reiterated the association’s March 2012 stance that 'Uhuru is the Gema leader now and for foreseeable future'
Deputy President William Ruto’s hope for overwhelming support in Mount Kenya could hit a snag in the wake of the Gema community’s stance on 2022.
The community, through chairman Bishop (retired) Lawi Imathiu, holds that early politicking by Tangatanga is clouding President Uhuru Kenyatta’s vision for development.
Imathiu said in a statement seen by the Star yesterday that the DP’s forays in the region were aimed at dividing the people of Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association.
“We must be wary of forces which may have a sinister agenda of dividing our community,” the retired clergyman said and asked Mount Kenya leaders to cease politicking and heed Uhuru’s call against early campaigns.
Imathiu reiterated the community’s March 2012 stance that “Uhuru is the GEMA leader now and for foreseeable future”.
Ruto hopes to inherit the solid Central Kenya vote from Uhuru as per their agreement before the formation of Jubilee party.
But this might not happen in the face of the community making clear its discomfort with the direction the 2022 polity has taken.
“The direction that some issues in the political discourse are taking is not in consonance with the mission of His Excellency the President and our nation at large,” Imathiu said.
The leader told the Tangatanga team (allied to Ruto) to respect the guiding principle that "after an election, all leaders should stop politics and concentrate on developing the country".
Development, he said, can only be realised if leaders assist Uhuru to deliver his vision, mission, and commitment to the Kenyan people.
“We urge all Gema people, particularly the political leaders, to refrain from campaigns and concentrate on the development of their respective constituents,” Imathiu said.
“The Gema believe and have the culture of hard work and earning their livelihood,” he stated.
He called on all arms of the government to join the President in fighting corruption, “which is threatening to destroy the Kenyan society”.
The Gema chairman commended Uhuru for his handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. This, he said, was an expression of the President’s “wisdom and magnanimity”.
“The President has committed himself not only to transform the country through the Big Four agenda but also to unite all communities and end corruption in the country,” Imathiu said.
Imathiu’s statement came as 20 MPs drawn from Jubilee and ODM called for Ruto's resignation over allegations that some high-ranking people were plotting to assassinate him.
They asked the DP to take full responsibility for the claims and apologise to Kenyans for causing anxiety in the country. They were addressing the press at Parliament Buildings on Thursday.
The group allied to President Kenyatta and Raila asked the DCI to investigate the DP.
The MPs, who identify themselves with Kieleweke, want the DP to tell the detectives what he knows about the letter outlining the alleged plot.
They accused him of compromising national security and demanded his resignation.
“This is a very dangerous situation brought about by Ruto himself. He has unleashed a dangerous card and the DCI should stop at nothing including arresting him,” Tiaty MP William Kamket said.
The legislators spoke just a day after detectives arrested State House director for digital communications Denis Itumbi.
Itumbi, who operates from the DP’s Harambee Annex office, was yesterday detained for five days as the police investigate his link to the letter.
CSs Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT), and Peter Munya (Trade) and other senior government and political leaders from Mt Kenya were named in the letter.
The MPs claimed that Itumbi is Ruto’s ‘spanner boy’ who was only used to circulate the fake letter “with the full blessing of the DP”.
“We want the owner of the dog (Ruto) to be taken in for questioning. Ruto should be politically and criminally held liable for claims on his assassination,” they said.
Limuru MP Peter Mwanthi said the assassination claims have caused the emergence of inter-ethnic tensions with some communities being profiled.
“Such a false claim can easily destabilise the nation and cause bloodshed,” Mwathi said.
Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka said the DCI should summon the DP over the matter.
“We are all shocked by the revelations and we are not happy by attempts by the DP to compromise national security by setting the stage for dirty and violent politics as we go to 2022,” Onyonka said.