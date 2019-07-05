Babu Owino blasts Ruto over Raila 'lord of poverty' slur

The legislator also blamed the DP for 'stealing' money from his Weston hotel as well as the funds from the SGR.

"Let us ask one question. Between Raila Odinga and Ruto, who is the lord of poverty? Ruto has ensured Kenyans are poor by stealing their money. Thank you and I owe no one any apology," Babu said.

On Monday, Ruto hit out at Raila saying he wants Kenyans to remain poor so they can depend on him labelling him as the lord of poverty.

"You were against the Eurobond, because you said it is corrupt; you were against the Northern Collector Tunnel, because you said it is corrupt; you were against us building the railway, because you said it is corrupt; you were against us raising money in churches, because you said it is corrupt, raising money in any Harambee even for women, because you say it is corrupt," he said during a women's empowerment forum in North Mugirango, Nyamira County.

Raila had last Sunday indirectly criticised Ruto, saying politicians who give donations to churches every Sunday should come clean on the source of their cash.

The DP has defended his donations to churches on numerous occasions and said he will not stop.