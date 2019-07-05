Close

2022 POLITICS

Babu Owino blasts Ruto over Raila 'lord of poverty' slur

In Summary

• Babu said the DP was so focused on winning the Presidency in 2022 while he has not done anything.

• On Monday, Ruto hit out at Raila saying he wants Kenyans to remain poor so they can depend on him labelling him as the lord of poverty.

by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
05 July 2019 - 17:45
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.
Image: JACK OWUOR

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto's recent remarks where he labelled ODM leader Raila Odinga as the 'lord of poverty'.

"It beats logic when Ruto a known thief who has denied millions of Kenyans access to basic amenities by stealing public funds would want to paint HE Raila Odinga as the lord of poverty. Wanjiku's poverty is proudly sponsored by the chicken vendor from Sugoi!!!" Babu tweeted on Friday.

Earlier on Owino during a press conference at Parliament Buildings, Babu said the DP was so focused on winning the Presidency in 2022 while he has not done anything.

 

"Between 2013 and now, the DP has been moving faster than a gazelle in this nation trying to confuse Kenyans. Let him now we are not fools," Babu said.

He said Kenyans are impoverished by the money Ruto 'stole' from the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

The legislator also blamed the DP for 'stealing' money from his Weston hotel as well as the funds from the SGR.

"Let us ask one question. Between Raila Odinga and Ruto, who is the lord of poverty? Ruto has ensured Kenyans are poor by stealing their money. Thank you and I owe no one any apology," Babu said.

On Monday, Ruto hit out at Raila saying he wants Kenyans to remain poor so they can depend on him labelling him as the lord of poverty.

"You were against the Eurobond, because you said it is corrupt; you were against the Northern Collector Tunnel, because you said it is corrupt;  you were against us building the railway, because you said it is corrupt; you were against us raising money in churches, because you said it is corrupt, raising money in any Harambee even for women, because you say it is corrupt," he said during a women's empowerment forum in North Mugirango, Nyamira County.

Raila had last Sunday indirectly criticised Ruto, saying politicians who give donations to churches every Sunday should come clean on the source of their cash.

 

The DP has defended his donations to churches on numerous occasions and said he will not stop.

