UK to extend visas for Kenyan students in new move

Kenyan students will soon stay longer in the United Kingdom after the completion of their studies, High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey has said.

In the new move, Hailey noted that the student visas will be extended to give learners more time to gather industry experience in the United Kingdom.

He spoke on Thursday when he held discussions with Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office in Nairobi.

“It is through attachments and internships that best practices and innovations are hatched. As such, student visa extension would be an important consideration to fill into our new immigration laws,” he said.

Hailey, whose four-year duty in the country comes to a close at the end of this month, explained that during the period, the relationship between Kenya and the United Kingdom grew exponentially, particularly in investment and commerce.

Kenya, he said, has a unique trade link with the United Kingdom, which is almost balanced.

“The past four years has seen many British companies expanding their presence in Kenya, generating thousands of jobs,” he said.

More opportunities, Hailey added, would be created via the renewed focus on Kenya’s agriculture through innovations and value addition by British firms would create more opportunities.

Lauding Mr Hailey for his exemplary work during his tenure in Kenya, Dr Ruto said the country will endeavour to sustain its engagement with the United Kingdom.

“We will always be looking for opportunities to partner with the United Kingdom so as to better our development trajectory,” he observed.

He explained that Kenya was reaping from the European nation through capacity building.

“Human resources in Kenya is a big component of our assets; and this is shaping its transformation.”

The Deputy President further appreciated the United Kingdom’s support in making the region stable.

“You have demonstrated your commitment in making Eastern and the Horn of Africa secure. However, we still face the terrorism challenge, which calls for a more co-ordinated and ruthless approach from global partners to wipe it out.”

Earlier, Dr Ruto held a meeting with the High Commissioner for India to Kenya Rahul Chhabra.

Chhabra pledged India’s support to the realisation of the Big Four agenda.

“Over the years, trade and investment between Kenya and India has expanded. We will be tightening this relations further by supporting Kenya in the mechanisation of agriculture,” he said.