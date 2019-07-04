This man Itumbi

Blogger Dennis Itumbi has courted controversy throughout his career as a journalist.

In July last year, all social media handles that Itumbi had set up were disabled by Kanze Dena, spokesperson for the Office of the President and head of his Strategic Communication Unit.

The move followed inaccuracies and conflicting information that was being dispatched to the public and media houses from State House.

Dena directed that all official information was to be channelled through official handles, which she provided media houses.

Dena was categorical that State House would not take any responsibility for any inaccuracies arising from information given out by media channels other than those she had listed.

Since he was banished from State House, Itumbi has been operating from Deputy President William Ruto's Harambee Annex. He currently is working with Munyori Buku (public communications), Eric Ng’eno (messaging), James Kinyua (branding and events).

Itumbi's troubles date back to 2013 when Manoah Esipisu was handpicked by President Uhuru Kenyatta to be in charge of communications. Esipisu is now Kenya's High Commissioner to the court of St James in London.

Soon after Uhuru assumed power, there were reports of infighting that forced the President to intervene and warn the communication team, including Itumbi, against undermining Esipisu.