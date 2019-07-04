No bursaries yet, says City Hall

Needy children who depend on bursary funds are facing an uncertain future following a stand-off between the Nairobi county government and the Controller of Budget.

A meeting held yesterday in attempt to find a solution for the delay of 2018 bursaries turned into a blame game.

County finance executive, assembly Finance, Budget and Appropriation committee, county attorney and Controller of Budget officials attended the meeting.

The committee had called upon the officers from the Controller of Budget's office to explain why Sh400 million bursary funds for the financial year had not been released.

Last week, it was revealed that the Controller of Budget could not release the funds until the executive accounts for Sh90 million which was given last year.

An officer from the office of Controller of Budget Fariyah Ibrahim said that until the money is accounted for she could not release any more.

"Our hands are tied. Unless the Sh90 million is accounted we cannot release this year’s funds,” she said.

Ibrahim blamed the finance department for not submitting the quarterly reports.

"The administrator of the bursary is meant to file quarterly reports on how money has been used but they [finance] have not been doing this. This is despite writing to the county treasury on numerous occasions asking them to provide these documents,” she said.

At this juncture, the education and finance departments engaged in a blame game on whose responsibility it was to produce the report.

Finance executive Charles Kerich blamed the education department for not preparing the documents.

"As the finance department our mandate is to facilitate the process but the administrator of the funds from the education department should have provided the required documents,” Kerich said.