Ngong Forest endangered by 'eco-lodge'

The future of Ngong Forest is bleak after a private investor was given approval to put up Sh 80 million 'eco-lodge' inside the woods.

The 20-acre mini-resort will have 25 rooms, conference facilities for 100 guests, parking for 300 vehicles, a swimming pool, gym, restaurant and bar, bandas on a field, an amphitheatre for outdoor functions and nature walks in the natural forest.

It will provide hiking tracks and horseback riding excursions.

It was not immediately clear how the 'eco-ledge' would conserve the environment.

Conservationists are angry, warning that the project and the tourists it will attract could be disastrous for the fast-diminishing 3,00-acre,000-acre forest. More development is likely to follow, they said.

Already it is being dismantled by developers and the government has been allocated pieces.

"We are all worried about further destruction of the already decreasing forests," one environmentalist said.

An Environmental Impact Assessment in the Star's possession shows that Secure Homes, a real estate firm, received a special licence from the Kenya Forest Service two years ago.

Directors of the company were not disclosed.

“The license agreement is for 25 years from the date of execution and may be renewed for such further terms upon mutual agreement of both parties,” the EIA says.

Kefa Wamicwe was the lead expert who drafted the EIA report.

The forest is only six kilometres from Nairobi's CBD and is a vital water tower and wildlife sanctuary.

It covers 3,024 acres and is managed by the KFS and the Ngong Road Forest Association, a Community Forest Association formed under the Forest Act of 2005.

The forest is divided by the Ngong Road into the Miotoni Section to the Northwest and the Racecourse and Kibera section to the Southeast.

These sections are divided by the Southern ByPass.