Ngong Forest endangered by 'eco-lodge'

The future of Ngong Forest is bleak after a private investor was given approval to put up Sh 80 million 'eco-lodge' inside the woods.
The 20-acre mini-resort will have 25 rooms, conference facilities for 100 guests, parking for 300 vehicles, a swimming pool, gym, restaurant and bar, bandas on a field, an amphitheatre for outdoor functions and nature walks in the natural forest.
It will provide hiking tracks and horseback riding excursions.
It was not immediately clear how the 'eco-ledge' would conserve the environment.
Conservationists are angry, warning that the project and the tourists it will attract could be disastrous for the fast-diminishing 3,00-acre,000-acre forest. More development is likely to follow, they said.
Already it is being dismantled by developers and the government has been allocated pieces.
"We are all worried about further destruction of the already decreasing forests," one environmentalist said.
An Environmental Impact Assessment in the Star's possession shows that Secure Homes, a real estate firm, received a special licence from the Kenya Forest Service two years ago.
Directors of the company were not disclosed.
“The license agreement is for 25 years from the date of execution and may be renewed for such further terms upon mutual agreement of both parties,” the EIA says.
Kefa Wamicwe was the lead expert who drafted the EIA report.
The forest is only six kilometres from Nairobi's CBD and is a vital water tower and wildlife sanctuary.
It covers 3,024 acres and is managed by the KFS and the Ngong Road Forest Association, a Community Forest Association formed under the Forest Act of 2005.
The forest is divided by the Ngong Road into the Miotoni Section to the Northwest and the Racecourse and Kibera section to the Southeast.
These sections are divided by the Southern ByPass.
The EIA says Secure Homes limited was granted special use license after its bid was approved from a list of bidders who sought to put up 'eco-lodges' in the forest.
The total development will require Sh80 million, including 70 million in bank loans. The balance comes from the company.
Construction will be in two phases. Phase 1 will cost Sh40 million for the restaurant, terrace, kitchen, conference room for 100 people, toilets and offices, the EIA says. There will be a tax-free shop and landscaping for events.
Phase 1 financing will come from a Sh35 million bank loan Sh5 million own funds.
Construction will take a year and the facility will open immediately.
The forest is known for a variety of wildlife such as buffaloes, wild pigs, porcupines, baboons, colobus monkeys, hyenas, dik-diks, giraffes, zebras, leopards and cheetahs.
It contains many amphibians, reptiles and birds and is a paradise for bird watchers.
Over the years, the forest has encroached upon. More than half of its gazetted parcel have been eaten into. The government has lost about 1,951 acres, leaving only 1,330.
Ngong Forest is infamous for muggings, carjackings and murders.
The water tower plays an important role in Kenya’s well-being. It could soon disappear if the Environment ministry does not intensify the war on land grabbing.
Illegal allocations threaten its existence.
KFS has been working with the National Land Commission to have the titles revoked and the parcels reverted.
“We’re at an advanced stage following up on revocation of the titles in Marmanet and Rumuruti, and all over the country where forests have been illegally grabbed,” former Chief Conservator Monica Kalenda aid.
Ngong was gazetted as a reserve through a proclamation in 1932.
It was under 7,232 acres. In 1964, it was declared a central forest under a legal notice. Over the years, some parts were allocated. By 1978, the forest had only 3,282 acres.
The beneficiaries include Lenana School, Extelcoms, St Francis Anglican Church, PCEA Mugumoini Church and Langata Cemetery.
Others are The War Cemetry, Kenya Science Teachers College, Meteorological Department and the ASK Showground.
In 1996, a title deed for the remaining parcel was issued to the Treasury PS. He was to hold it on behalf of the Environment PS. This excluded 840 acres.
In 1999, the title was surrendered to the commissioner of lands and a leasehold title deed for 1,330 acres issued to Treasury PS to keep for the Ngong Road Sanctuary. This left out 1,111.95 acres from the title issued in 1996.
In total, 1,951 acres are no longer within the boundaries of the gazetted Ngong Road Forest. The land excluded was illegally allocated to private developers. Some have been transferred to private companies.
The commissioner of lands allocated some 15 acres to a private developer, but the National Social Security Fund currently claims ownership.
Another 18 acres were allocated for extension of ASK showground (Jamhuri Park). Objections were raised. Another 44 acres allocated to the ASK by the commissioner of lands were not authorised by the Forest department.
Another private developer got 22 acres to build a motel, petrol station and a supermarket.
The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation also got 100 acres for their headquarters. Objections were raised and the area is still intact.
One private developer got 15 acres and later transferred it to Winners’ Chapel. A portion of the parcel is developed, but a title deed for some section was surrendered.
Two residential flats were built on 13 acres. Further development has been stopped.
Some 21 acres were allocated for expansion of the Langata Women’s Prison. A big portion of this plot was later allocated to private developers. They built residential houses.
A hospital and a residential complex owned by Kenya Medical Resuscitation Centre have been built another 37 acres. The area also has residential houses owned by individuals. It is still part of the gazetted forest.
Bomas of Kenya’s 80 acres are also part of the gazetted forest. Kenya Pipeline Corporation bought 138 acres. Other allocations are 40 acres and 15 acres to Amusement Park Ltd.
The Ndung’u land report pointed out additional illegal titles.
