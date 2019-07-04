National Cancer Institute asleep, MPs say

MPs have accused the National Cancer Institute of not doing enough to tame the increasing cases of the disease in the country.

The legislators on Tuesday said the institute has been sleeping on its job.

The late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore was appointed by Health CS Sicily Kariuki to the NCI board in May and was to serve for three years.

Collymore, 61, succumbed to cancer on Monday and was cremated on Tuesday at Kariakor crematorium in a private ceremony.

Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, who chairs the National Assembly Health committee, said cases such as breast and cervical cancer if diagnosed early should not be killing people.

“It is high time we took the issue of cancer seriously. As an institute what have they done? We have never heard anything from them and would like to know if they are doing their work,” Chege said.

“Are they advising the ministry on the issue of cancer in Kenya?"

She added, "We will be meeting members of the board to chart a way forward because almost every day, we have people being buried because of cancer."

Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga referred to the institute as a sleeping giant.

She said even though the institute is mandated with collaborating with international institutions in research, no one currently knows that they exist or what they are doing.