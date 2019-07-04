Nairobi MCAs disrupt sitting over bursaries

A section of Nairobi MCAs on Wednesday disrupted a sitting, vowing not to allow house business until the executive releases bursary funds.

The rowdy legislatures attempted to grab the mace but were stopped by the assembly sergeant-at-arms.

The mace is the symbol of the house's authority and without it the assembly cannot transact business.

The MCAs chanted "No bursaries, no sittings!" as they wandered on the floor of the house with some of them sitting down.

"We will not allow any business to proceed here until the bursary funds are released by the executive. It is not a privilege but a right," said Umoja One ward rep Mark Mugambi.

Deputy speaker John Kamangu who was presiding over the session had no choice but to adjourn the house as the MCAs declined any orders and shouted louder when he attempted to speak.

In solidarity, the MCAs walked out and headed to the lounge to hold an informal meeting.

Inside the chambers, the house leadership was left behind with a few MCAs holding talks in low tones over the incident.

The MCAs have been breathing fire since last week over delay in issuance of bursaries since December last year.

On Thursday, they pledged to keep away from plenary sittings in protest.

The legislators say the executive has not explained satisfactorily the cause of the delay of bursaries.

In the wards, parents and guardians of needy children who depend on the bursaries have been visiting the offices of MCAs over the issue.