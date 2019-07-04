Nairobi MCAs disrupt sitting over bursaries

• Deputy speaker John Kamangu who was presiding over session forced to adjourn.
A section of Nairobi MCAs on Wednesday disrupted a sitting, vowing not to allow house business until the executive releases bursary funds.
The rowdy legislatures attempted to grab the mace but were stopped by the assembly sergeant-at-arms.
The mace is the symbol of the house's authority and without it the assembly cannot transact business.
The MCAs chanted "No bursaries, no sittings!" as they wandered on the floor of the house with some of them sitting down.
"We will not allow any business to proceed here until the bursary funds are released by the executive. It is not a privilege but a right," said Umoja One ward rep Mark Mugambi.
Deputy speaker John Kamangu who was presiding over the session had no choice but to adjourn the house as the MCAs declined any orders and shouted louder when he attempted to speak.
In solidarity, the MCAs walked out and headed to the lounge to hold an informal meeting.
Inside the chambers, the house leadership was left behind with a few MCAs holding talks in low tones over the incident.
The MCAs have been breathing fire since last week over delay in issuance of bursaries since December last year.
On Thursday, they pledged to keep away from plenary sittings in protest.
The legislators say the executive has not explained satisfactorily the cause of the delay of bursaries.
In the wards, parents and guardians of needy children who depend on the bursaries have been visiting the offices of MCAs over the issue.
This was not the first time that Nairobi MCAs have attempted to grab the mace.
In 2016 , MCAs from the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) attempted to take away the mace in a bid to disrupt a motion which was about to be tabled to impeach former Governor Evans Kidero.
Similar actions have been witnessed across many counties.
In January last year, Kericho MCAs threw the mace out of the window in protest against an amendment to a budget which was set to increase allocation for the upgrade of an airstrip in the county.
In February , ten Kisumu ward reps were summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission as one of them attempted to run away with the mace from the assembly.
In Meru, ten MCAs were summoned by the EACC after an incident where they attempted to grab the mace from the sergeant-at-arms.