My money is farm-derived, insists former PS Omollo

Former Principal Secretary Lillian Mbogo-Omollo has faulted the Assets Recovery Agency for claiming that her money is not derived from her farming business in Siaya.

Omollo wants the Deputy Registrar of the High Court in Siaya to be ordered to visit her Uyoma farm and make a report for tabling in court.

She brought to the High Court in Nairobi "evidence" of her agribusiness to show that all the funds in her various bank accounts are legitimate.

“The Assets Recovery Agency has since purported to cast aspersions and disputes the very existence of the farm and its production capacity, bringing into dispute one of the income generating sources pleaded by me,” court documents state.

The ex-PS says ARA allegations that the Uyoma agribusiness does not exist are maliciously untrue, mischievous and intended to misguide the court into ordering forfeiture.

"The interest of justice requires that the court breaks the impasse and orders the conducting of a site visit of the agribusiness venture to make its own independent findings as to the production state and its income-generating capacity.”