MPs threaten to abolish Senate as supremacy row deepens

The bitter rivalry between the Senate and the National Assembly played out in the open on Wednesday as the legislators clashed in the houses.

While senators accused their counterparts of undermining their roles and overlooking them on matters legislation, the MPs faulted them for overstepping their mandate and vowed to abolish the Senate.

Senators said they will next week sue National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi for constantly violating the law that provides for the concurrence of the two houses on laws touching on counties.

“They have been saying our role is only limited to county matters, but I want to ask, which law in this country does not touch on counties? The Speaker (Muturi) has been unilaterally deciding which bill should come to the Senate,” Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said.

Murkomen accused his National Assembly counterpart Aden Duale of suffering from big man syndrome.

“We do not suffer superiority complex as others do. You cannot intimidate us. We are focusing on the universe and we are not after the Mr Big Man title,” he said.

Murkomen, while moving the motion on Wednesday afternoon, said the Senate has the mandate to investigate everything and invite anybody to its committees to provide information, contrary to assertions by the MPs.

“The reason why the National Assembly is bitter with us is that we are thorough in our work. We have investigated Ruaraka land saga, Solai dam and many others that they have been unable to do,” he said.

Earlier, MPs, who debated the matter during the morning session, put a spirited fight to dislodge their Senate counterparts from acting as the Upper House.

Promising to embark on a journey towards abolishing the Senate, the National Assembly said it was time the duplication of legislative roles ended.