MPs fear officials want KNSL revived for own benefit

An additional 147,363 shares were to be issued of which Kenya Ports Authority was to get 38,670 and a new shareholder – Heywood Shipping Company– was to get 108,693.

The share structure is the bone of contention between the MPs and the President with the Coast lawmakers seeking a situation where KNSL is wholly owned by the government.

Whereas Nassir pushed for this, his Pokot South counterpart David Pkosing sought that a company, as long as it is national shipping line, should be excused from the Merchant Shipping Act.

The amendment to the Act would give a Cabinet secretary sweeping powers to decide which shipping line should be exempted.

However, Coast MPs on Wednesday raised an alarm that even the report by the Transport committee on KNSL reorganisation was illegal “as it was signed by only nine members instead of the required 11”.

“The danger of this arrangement is multi-faceted. Much as we respect the Constitution, we are not in agreement with what transpired,” Nassir, also Public Investments Committee chairman, said.

The lawmakers said in as much as they respect the President they are opposed to the manner in which the government is dealing with the revival of the moribund shipping line.

Mbogo said, “All these happenings point to the direction that there are ill-founded schemes behind the whole privatisation of KNSL.”

Currently, Maersk Shipping Line conducts 40 per cent of the business at the port of Mombasa followed by MSC with 18 per cent, Evergreen (11 per cent), Pacific (10 per cent), and Ryce (7 per cent).

“What we have been asking ourselves is that once MSC is given the second container terminal to run, where will they get the business to create the 2,000 jobs they claim it will create?” Mbogo asked.

The MPs said there is no certainty that KPA workers would retain their jobs should the privatisation bid sail through.

“We appreciate that the President exercised his powers as spelt out in the Constitution but we appeal to him not to assent to this amendment,” Mbogo added.

The MPs on Tuesday suffered a setback in their bid to stop the government from reviving KNSL, a development they said should worry all Kenyans and not just Coast residents.

The National Assembly failed to raise the two-thirds of members to overturn the memorandum by the President as required by the law.

Nassir warned that individuals interested in running the port may position entities which work at their behest “to the detriment of Kenyans seeking job opportunities in the maritime sector”.

The Mvita MP said it is worth to consider that since about 60 per cent of cargo moved through the port belongs to the government, KPA is likely to suffer in the new arrangement.

“Even the job claim is a fallacy. Those who were trained by MSC have not been given the jobs they were promised,” the lawmaker said.