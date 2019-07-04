Maraga swears in tribunal to probe three judges

• Three judges under probe are Njagi Marete, Lucy Waithaka and Martin Muya.
• They are accused of incompetence, bias, impropriety and professional misconduct.
Chief Justice David Maraga on Wednesday urged a tribunal appointed to investigate three judges to be independent and fearless.
The seven-judge tribunal headed by Justice Alnashir Visram will investigate allegations of misconduct against judges the Judicial Service Commission has recommended for removal.
The three judges to be probed are Njagi Marete, Lucy Waithaka and Martin Muya.
Speaking during the swearing in of the tribunal, Maraga urged the members to do their job with fairness and transparency.
“I congratulate you all on this new role. I want to urge you to be transparent so that your verdict is accepted by the judges under questioning,” he said.
The Judges sworn in were Festus Azangalanga, Alnashir Visram, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati, Lucy Kambuni, Sylvia Wanjiku, Peter Kariuki, Josiah Musili and Stella Munyi.
The JSC recommended removal of the three judges in May.
The commission said the suspended judges displayed incompetence, bias, impropriety and professional misconduct.
Last week, the Association of Magistrates and Judges accused the CJ of not giving them a chance to be heard.
They comaplained of suspensions and interdictions against them without being listened to.
The JSC previously recommended the formation of tribunals to investigate former Supreme Court judge Philip Tunoi, sacked judge Joseph Mutava and suspended Supreme Court judge Jacktone Boma Ojwang.
Mutava was sacked on April 4 by President Uhuru Kenyatta for gross misconduct.