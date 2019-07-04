Maraga swears in tribunal to probe three judges

Chief Justice David Maraga on Wednesday urged a tribunal appointed to investigate three judges to be independent and fearless.

The seven-judge tribunal headed by Justice Alnashir Visram will investigate allegations of misconduct against judges the Judicial Service Commission has recommended for removal.

The three judges to be probed are Njagi Marete, Lucy Waithaka and Martin Muya.

Speaking during the swearing in of the tribunal, Maraga urged the members to do their job with fairness and transparency.

“I congratulate you all on this new role. I want to urge you to be transparent so that your verdict is accepted by the judges under questioning,” he said.

The Judges sworn in were Festus Azangalanga, Alnashir Visram, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati, Lucy Kambuni, Sylvia Wanjiku, Peter Kariuki, Josiah Musili and Stella Munyi.

The JSC recommended removal of the three judges in May.