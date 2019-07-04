Man wins inheritance battle against stepsister

A man who was disinherited by a stepsister has won a 25-year legal battle.

Appeal judges Erastus Githinji, Martha Koome and Fatuma Sichale dismissed an appeal by Ann Githaiga and allowed her stepbrother Stephen Maina Githaiga to share in the estate of their late father.

The judges said they were convinced both Stephen and his sister Keziah Njeri who are from a second marriage are children of their father Hudson Githaiga Githinji and should be given their share.

“We think we have said enough to demonstrate that we are ultimately convinced that the appeal is both incompetent and frivolous,” the judges said.

Stephen Maina Githaiga was denied rights to inherit his father’s estate because the children of the first wife (his stepmother) said he is not their father’s son. His stepsister Ann Githaiga opposed his right to share in the estate.

His father Hudson Githaiga Githinji married his mother Hellen Warmarwa according to Kikuyu traditional customary law, he says.

But his mother and dad went their separate ways when he and his sister Keziah were young. He was in Class Four and he was brought up by his stepmother.

He went away to look for work as a teenager and when he returned his stepmother showed him where to construct a house on the deceased's parcel of land.

He said that during the funeral of his father he and his sister were recognized in the eulogy of the deceased and have been all along recognized by the deceased's clan.

However, Githaiga's stepsister Ann told the court that Stephen came to their home in 1999 having been brought by clan elders and she did not know where he had come from.

She contended that she and her children are the rightful heirs of the deceased because by the time he died he had built for her a house where he left her with her children who were also supported by the deceased.

Their trouble began when their father died on January 30, 1993 in Kerugoya.

On February 24, 1994 Jemimah Wambui Githaiga and Ann Githaiga moved to court seeking to be given letters of administration while describing themselves as the widow and daughter of the deceased.