Lesbian love triangle leaves Kibra residents homeless

Police are searching for a woman believed to have torched more than 20 houses in Kibera, Nairobi, on Monday night over what neighbours call a lesbian love triangle.

According to residents, the woman caught her partner having sex with another woman in their house. A fight ensued.

She allegedly attacked her partner with a hammer as the other woman fled.

The woman left her 23-year-old partner, whom we cannot name for legal reasons, with serious head injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her father.

The arsonist reportedly took a bag with her to an unknown location and went back to torch their house using petrol.

The fire quickly spread, razing neighbouring houses at around 8pm.

Residents were unable to save their belongings and were forced to spend nights in the cold. Others sought to refuge with neighbours.

in the fire incident. The Nairobi fire rescue team arrived at the scene and put the fire.

A single mother of five, yesterday said that the fire had caused a huge loss to her family as she was unable to seek refuge.

She was left with no option but to sleep out in the cold with her children.

“My children are unable to go to school. Everything that I owned is now in ashes. I would like the police to come and intervene. We have nowhere to go,” she said.