Kidero asks court to reject bank statements

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and nine others have challenged the admissibility of bank statements relied on by the prosecution in the Sh213 million graft case.

Kidero through lawyer James Orengo told anti-corruption magistrate Douglas Ogoti the bank statements won’t qualify as evidence because they have not been certified.

"There should be no reference to the bank statements as the law as stipulated in Section 65 (8) of the evidence Act was not followed. For evidence under Section 65 to be considered the document must be identified and a description given in the manner in which it was procured," he said.

Section 65 (8) of the Evidence Act states that “in any proceedings under this Act where it is desired to give a computer printout or statement in evidence, a certificate identifying a document containing a printout or statement and describing the manner in which it was procured shall be admissible in evidence."

In response, assistant DPP Joseph Riungu told the court that they have fully complied with the requirements under the Evidence Act.

He opposed the objection by the defense that their witness be stopped from identifying the bank statements.