Jaguar: I will continue fighting illegal migrants

• He was freed on Sh500,000 bail until September 4 when the case will be heard.
Starehe MP Charles Njagua on Wednesday said he will continue demanding that illegal immigrants should not engage in businesses in his constituency.
The MP, who is popularly known as Jaguar, was speaking soon after a Milimani court freed him on a Sh500,000 bail. He had denied incitement to violence charges.
Jaguar had spent five days at Kileleshwa police station on orders of senior resident magistrate Tobiko Sinyikan to allow the Director of Criminal Investigations to complete investigations on his alleged incitement to violence accusation.
Yesterday, chief magistrate Francis Andayi said that “such utterances if true, will mean bad and if convicted, it will attract a maximum term of five years”.
The MP told his followers outside the court that his sentiments on foreign traders were misunderstood and that he was referring to illegal immigrants conducting businesses in Nairobi.
“About my sentiments, I want to say that people misunderstood me.”
Jaguar was arrested outside Parliament on Wednesday last week for making xenophobic remarks against foreign traders in Nairobi.
On the same day, the state said Jaguar's “unfortunate exploitation of the freedom of free speech to dehumanise foreign communities and incite local constituents undermines the welcoming culture that Kenya is reputed for and has to be condemned".
The MP was captured on video telling foreigners engaging in business within the CBD to shut down and leave the country or else they will be forcefully removed. The CBD is in his constituency.
The MP had threatened to invade the premises of foreigners, rough them up and take them to the airport for deportation.
Jaguar said that he has no regrets and promised to continue fighting for the common man and his constituency.
“That will not stop me from fighting for my people. I will take the debate to Parliament so that the immigration laws are reviewed, “he said.
His case will be heard on September 4.