Jaguar: I will continue fighting illegal migrants

Starehe MP Charles Njagua on Wednesday said he will continue demanding that illegal immigrants should not engage in businesses in his constituency.

The MP, who is popularly known as Jaguar, was speaking soon after a Milimani court freed him on a Sh500,000 bail. He had denied incitement to violence charges.

Jaguar had spent five days at Kileleshwa police station on orders of senior resident magistrate Tobiko Sinyikan to allow the Director of Criminal Investigations to complete investigations on his alleged incitement to violence accusation.

Yesterday, chief magistrate Francis Andayi said that “such utterances if true, will mean bad and if convicted, it will attract a maximum term of five years”.

The MP told his followers outside the court that his sentiments on foreign traders were misunderstood and that he was referring to illegal immigrants conducting businesses in Nairobi.

“About my sentiments, I want to say that people misunderstood me.”