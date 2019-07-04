I have proof Ruto 'assassination' meeting happened – Itumbi

State House digital communications director Dennis Itumbi now says he has proof that a meeting to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto happened.

In an affidavit seen by the Star, Itumbi on Thursday told the court that he has audio and video recording material that shows a meeting could have happened at the La Mada hotel which discussed the possibility of assassinating Ruto.

Itumbi, however, said he will not disclose his sources on grounds that he is a journalist and bound by ethics not to disclose them.

Itumbi said upon his arrest, he was told to admit that he authored the alleged letter by a Cabinet Secretary.

He was also told to admit he posted the letter.

“I refused to make any of the above admissions, having elected to keep quiet as allowed by the Constitution. I request to play the audio-video content in court in camera,” he said.

Itumbi opposed the application seeking to detain him for five days at the Kamkunji police station, adding that is where hard core criminals are stationed.

Milimani court magistrate Zainab Abdul ordered he be detained at Muthaiga police station.

Itumbi said his refusal to hand over the said material to the DCI is what has provoked them to apply for his detention.

While appealing to the court to take care of his personal security, life, health and well-being, Itumbi said his life is at risk as long as he remains in the hands of the investigators.

"For my life, safety and well-being, I pray in respect to the application to be released from custody for lack of cause or reason. I have not and will not interfere with any witnesses. I am ready to comply with any conditions the court may impose to my release,” he said.

Itumbi said investigators can keep his mobile phone for the 14 days requested to conclude a forensic analysis.

He also said he can keep away from a WhatsApp group police claim he is the administrator of without prejudice to his fundamental right of association.

“I pray that I be kept under house arrest or be detained at the State House police station or Muthaiga station or Gigiri police station or Kileleshwa station,” he said in the affidavit.

Itumbi argued that if he is kept at Kamkunji, "police officers masquerading as people in custody" could harm him because of his differences with Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.