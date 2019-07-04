Detectives turn up heat on Ruto office over 'murder plot'

Detectives have turned the heat on Deputy President William Ruto’s office after a key aide was dramatically arrested in connection with a fake letter on an alleged plot to assassinate the DP.

This could further heighten tension in government. Ruto's allies are accusing the DCI of bias and seeking to scuttle the murder probe.

Controversial aide Dennis Itumbi was arrested along Mama Ngina Street Wednesday and locked up overnight at the Muthaiga police station as DCI boss George Kinoti move to unravel the assassination mystery.

Itumbi served as director of digital, innovations and diaspora communication at State House despite controversy over his academic qualifications.

However, together with five other directors of the President’s Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU ), they were kicked out of State House in the middle of last year

Thereafter, they moved to Ruto’s Harambee Annex office and became some of his most ardent supporters.

Detectives believe Itumbi is the author of the fake letter that alleged four CSs alongside other top officials were planning Ruto’s assassination.

The letter dated May 30 claims that a meeting had been convened at Hotel La Mada to discuss how to "shore up support for the President in Mt Kenya and its diaspora."

Also on the agenda was a "proposed referendum" and a plan to"go on the offensive against Ruto."

Yesterday Itumbi's lawyer Moses Chelanga told journalist outside DCI offices on Kiambu Road that he had not been told why Itumbi was arrested.

He said, however, they suspected it could be in connection to the letter about the Hotel La Mada meeting.