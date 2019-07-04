Court orders Barclays cash theft case to proceed

• Suspects are Erick Otieno Adede, Mohamed Ejaz, Mary Mwangi and Irene Kimani.
A case about a conspiracy to defraud Barclays Bank through fake Sh2 billion will proceed on October 22 without further delay.
Chief magistrate Francis Andayi fixed the hearing date to enable the prosecution to supply all witness statements, including CCTV footage of the March 19 incident at Barclays Bank Queensways branch.
Erick Otieno Adede has been charged alongside Mohamed Ejaz alias Shah, Mary Wanjiru Mwangi alias Elizabeth Muthoni and Irene Wairimu Kimani.
When the case came up for mention, defence lawyers Thomas Maosa, Stanley Kang'ahi and Sam Nyaberi informed the court that they have not received all witness statements.
The suspects are accused of conspiring to defraud businessman Muriithi Materi Mbuthia of Sh20 million at the bank's Queensway branch on March 19 while pretending to be investors.
Adede, who lost to prominent lawyer Ambrose Rachier in the Gor Mahia FC chairmanship race, faced two other counts of being in possession of minerals and fake currency.
He has denied that police found Sh20,067,900 in fake money and 41.373 kilogrammes of brass in a deposit box at the bank.
The four accused have denied charges of conspiracy to defraud and being in possession of papers intended to resemble and pass as currency notes and being in possession of minerals.
They were freed on Sh500,000 bond or Sh300,000 each pending hearing of the case.