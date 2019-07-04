Court orders Barclays cash theft case to proceed

A case about a conspiracy to defraud Barclays Bank through fake Sh2 billion will proceed on October 22 without further delay.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi fixed the hearing date to enable the prosecution to supply all witness statements, including CCTV footage of the March 19 incident at Barclays Bank Queensways branch.

Erick Otieno Adede has been charged alongside Mohamed Ejaz alias Shah, Mary Wanjiru Mwangi alias Elizabeth Muthoni and Irene Wairimu Kimani.

When the case came up for mention, defence lawyers Thomas Maosa, Stanley Kang'ahi and Sam Nyaberi informed the court that they have not received all witness statements.

The suspects are accused of conspiring to defraud businessman Muriithi Materi Mbuthia of Sh20 million at the bank's Queensway branch on March 19 while pretending to be investors.