Collymore chose modest send-off, did not want politicians to attend

Bob Collymore was not ostentatious unlike members of elite clubs in which he could easily fit.

In his death, he chose a modest send-off.

In a materialist society like Kenya where wealth, grand opulence, and power gain massive traction, it was the expectation of many that Collymore would be interred in a big ceremony beamed live on national television channels.

However, the former Safaricom Chief Executive is said to have rejected grandiosity, opting for a modest send-off and cremation at Kariokor Crematorium.

The total cost of handling his body was so modest that it is doubtful an ordinary Kenyan would settle for it. His funeral expenses up to cremation were Sh63,000 or thereabout, according to the sources in the planning team.

The crematorium charged Sh5,000.

Further, the hearse that carried his body from his home to Lee Funeral Home charged Sh10,000 and so is the Jaguar that ferried the body to the cremation centre on Tuesday.

The funeral home charged Sh18,000 for the body's overnight stay while the casket cost Sh20,000.

Given that Collymore earned a monthly salary of Sh10 million coupled with the fact that his close friends were people of means willing to foot any bill, this is a surprising revelation.