'Bloodless painless' circumcision device abandoned

The Israeli firm that introduced a 'bloodless and painless' circumcision device in Kenya three years ago has abandoned it, citing frustrations from the World Health Organization.

Kenya officially adopted the device called Prepex in 2016 to expand safe circumcision methods.

However, the uptake has been sluggish.

The manufacturer says it has abandoned the project and is only selling it to interested buyers.

While prequalifying it, WHO insisted users must first be injected with the anti-tetanus vaccine.

It also insisted on sterile rooms, which are often unavailable in targetted remote and poor areas.

"PrePex is used only in settings where suitable surgical facilities and skills are available within a short time frame (six to 12 hours), " WHO said.

"Circ Medtech, the PrePex manufacturer, was unable to remove unreasonable WHO-imposed restrictions which have materially disadvantaged the product as compared to other circumcision methods for several years now," company CEO Eddy Horowitz said.

In 2016, National Aids and STI Control Programme boss Martin Sirengo said the device would be used on boys aged 13 years and above.

Instead of cutting the foreskin, the device uses an elastic band to compress the foreskin between two rings, cutting off blood supply until the foreskin dries up. After one week, it is safely removed.

"The procedure is bloodless, requires no injected anaesthesia, no sutures and takes only a few minutes to perform," Sirengo said.