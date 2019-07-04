Baby Pendo death suspects to be prosecuted, says Haji

Police officers culpable for Baby Samantha Pendo’s death will be prosecuted, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has said.

Haji said on Wednesday his office was reviewing the file on Baby Pendo to initiate prosecution of the suspects based on the outcome of the inquest which took the position that the principle of command responsibility ought to apply.

“I want to guarantee that I will not relent in taking action against errant police officers including those in positions of authority who abuse their power,” he said.

Five police officers, among them ex-Kisumu police commander Titus Yoma and Nyalenda police post inspector Lina Kogei, were in February found culpable for the death of Baby Pendo in 2017.

Kisumu senior resident magistrate Beryl Omolo, who presided over the inquest, ruled that the evidence indicted the police for the death of the six-month-old baby.

She also recommended charges against 30 GSU officers involved in the operation.

Baby Pendo died of internal injuries after she was clobbered by officers who had broken into her parents’ house in pursuit of those protesting the outcome of the 2017 presidential election.

“I am a strong proponent of police accountability and I can assure you, to the best of my ability, those police excesses will not find any comfort within our justice system during my tenure,” the DPP said.