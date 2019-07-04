Auditors "smell a rat" over secret expenditures

The government is on the spot for the expenditure of millions of shillings in a confidential vote which it declined to explain to auditors.

A new report by Auditor General Edward Ouko has unearthed accounting anomalies in the ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs regarding the secret vote.

The millions were spent in the run-up to the 2017 General Elections.

Ouko said the Ministry of Interior suspiciously transferred Sh350 million to North Eastern regional commissioner without explanation.

“No reason has been given for huge transfers that are not being supported with expenditure returns required in accordance with Section 9 (1) (e) of Public Audit Act (2015), ” the audit states.

The law gives the Auditor General unrestricted access to all books and records of all government entities

Curiously, in the previous year, auditors had also uncovered a similar transfer of Sh150 million to the same county commissioner.

At the time of the last election, Mohamud Ali Saleh was the North Eastern regional commissioner

Auditors also revealed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the tenure of now Sports Minister Amina Mohammed spent Sh437.7 million on a confidential vote, that Ouko only described as “campaign”.

However, documents provided in support of the controversial expenditure amounted to only Sh385.6 million, resulting in expenditure difference of Sh52 million which Ouko said has not been fully accounted for satisfactorily.

It further said schedules for bank payments in respect of the confidential expenditure reflects payments totalling Sh50,000,000 through a local bank out of which an amount of Sh30,000,000 is claimed to have been transferred to another government agency.