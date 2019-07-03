Close

Safaricom shops to remain closed tomorrow during Collymore’s memorial service

In Summary

• The company has also directed that all its shops countrywide will remain closed from 10.30 a.m to 2.30 pm in the afternoon.

•All saints Cathedral will not have parking space for guests.

by ABDI RIZACK
03 July 2019 - 10:54
Deceased Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore at a past function.
Image: FILE

Safaricom shops will remain closed between 10.30am and 2.30pm on Thursday as the company holds a memorial service for former CEO Bob Collymore.

The service at the All Saints Cathedral will take place from 11am.

The service will be open to the public and attendees will start streaming in from 9am. Attendees are expected to be seated by 10am.

Attendees will use the limited parking space at Uhuru Park as the Cathedral will not cater for motorists. Those unable to attend can follow the service on TV.

Bob was cremated in a private ceremony on Tuesday at the Kariokor crematorium.

Bob Collymore to be buried tomorrow

Safaricom on Monday changed the logo on its social media profile photos to grey to mourn Collymore.
2 days ago
