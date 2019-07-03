Safaricom shops to remain closed tomorrow during Collymore’s memorial service

Safaricom shops will remain closed between 10.30am and 2.30pm on Thursday as the company holds a memorial service for former CEO Bob Collymore.

The service at the All Saints Cathedral will take place from 11am.

The service will be open to the public and attendees will start streaming in from 9am. Attendees are expected to be seated by 10am.

Attendees will use the limited parking space at Uhuru Park as the Cathedral will not cater for motorists. Those unable to attend can follow the service on TV.

Bob was cremated in a private ceremony on Tuesday at the Kariokor crematorium.