REVEALED: Taxpayers lose Sh1.8B in NYS-style prison theft

Rot in the Prisons department that could have cost the taxpayer more than Sh1.8 billion in an NYS-style theft has been exposed in a new audit report.

The report by Auditor General Edward Ouko details how the department paid phoney suppliers, made double payments for goods and services and procured fake bulletproof vests and jackets.

The audit comes just months after the EACC unearthed an audacious attempt to steal Sh4.8 billion through fictitious security contracts by top prison officials and those in the Interior ministry.

Isaiah Osugu who retired this year as commissioner general of prisons after more than 10 years, was in charge during the questionable payouts.

Auditors, for instance, discovered that Sh304.4 million paid at headquarters on behalf of various prisons for food rations could not be traced to the records maintained in a single prison.

In yet another suspicious payout, Ouko discovered that two suppliers who were paid Sh2.4 million by prison headquarters on behalf of Kibos Medium Prison did not deliver the food rations.

According to the report, prison bosses in Nairobi purportedly wired Sh12.4 million in relation to pending bills for Kisumu Main Prison but the funds were never received by suppliers.