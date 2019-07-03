Murkomen lashes out at DCI Kinoti over Itumbi arrest, says it's a diversion

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has criticised the DCI George Kinoti over Dennis Itumbi's arrest.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said, "Arrest of Ole Itumbi is a strategy to divert attention from the La Mada meeting and plan.Was there a meeting? Did PS in charge of DCI say Ruto must be stopped Saitoti way? Who complained about assassination? And to who? The authenticity of the allegations is more important than a letter," reads the tweet.

Itumbi, the secretary digital, innovations and diaspora communications, was arrested on Wednesday in Nairobi's CBD over links to the fake assassination letter against Deputy President William Ruto.

In a Twitter response, ODM Director of Communications Phillip Etale asked Murkomen the author of the assassination letter.

The DCI officers investigating a letter by an unknown cabinet secretary were last week exploring the theory that the alleged assassination plot against DP William Ruto could be a hoax.

The officers told the Star that they had traced the source of the letter and were about to summon those they suspect authored it.

"We are pretty confident that we are about to find those behind the letter. All we can tell you is that no cabinet secretary wrote the letter," one of the officers said.

The letter dated May 30 claims that a meeting had been convened at Hotel La Mada to discuss how to "shore up support for the President in Mt. Kenya and its diaspora."

Also on the agenda was a "proposed referendum" and a plan to"go on the offensive against Ruto.

The alleged letter which has been circulating online for two weeks now, led to the summoning of three CSs by the DCI .

They dismissed claims to assassinate the Deputy president William Ruto.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Industrialisation CS Peter Munya said the claims were baseless despite confirming the meetings happened.

Munya said that the DCI had summoned them following a complaint from Ruto.

"They (DCI) have confirmed to us that DP Ruto made a call and complained that some CSs together with other senior government officers have been meeting at La Mada; He gave us specific dates of 14th May 2019," Munya said.