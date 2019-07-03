MPs want war on cancer anchored to primary care

Investing in sophisticated and expensive cancer healthcare facilities without putting more emphasis on primary care will lead us nowhere, MPs said on Tuesday.

They called for a focus on causes and prevention measures. The legislators spoke during a National Assembly Health committee. They met to discuss the Cancer Prevention and Control (Amendment) Bill, 2015.

This comes as Kenyans mourn Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore.

Collymore passed away at his home on Monday morning. In October 2017, he went to the UK to receive treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. He returned in July last year to resume duties. He has left behind a wife and four children.

The draft law sponsored by Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga seeks to compel the authorities to ensure cancer treatment is part of primary healthcare.

"We have accepted that cancer is real and can affect anyone. Kenyans have poor health-seeking behaviour. We should check our lifestyle, prevention and if these don't work, we should have early diagnosis mechanisms," Seme MP James Nyikal said.

Should the bill become law, it will be a vital step towards addressing the cancer burden in the country. Cancer will be treated at the basic level rather than focusing on the specialised level as is currently the case.

"The most important thing is creating awareness. Most Kenyans, especially in rural areas, should be told the signs and use of simple things like self-breast examination," Nyikal said.