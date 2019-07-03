MPs slam Ouko over 'tribal' hiring

MPs have accused Auditor General Edward Ouko of systematic flooding of the audit office with members of his ethnic community.

Members of the National and Equal Opportunity Opportunity committee of the National Assembly yesterday hit at Ouko for presiding over tribal hiring contrary to provisions of the Constitution guiding hiring in public offices.

According to a report submitted by Deputy Auditor General in-charge of corporate services Joyce Mbaabu, most of the questionable hiring happened after passage of the Constitution which, ironically, provides for stringent ethnic balancing in public offices.

The NCIC Act 2008 provides that no single ethnic community accounts for more than one third of the total workforce.

Before the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, Luos were trailing Kikuyus, accounting for 13,79 percent of the total 834 staff population at the state agency.

During the period, Kikuyus were 353 translating to 42.33 percent of the workforce while members of Kisii community were 91 translating to 10.91 per cent of the total hiring.

But after 2010, members of Luo community climbed to 325 overtaking any other community, accounting for 35.48 percent of the current 916 work force.

Kikuyus dropped to number two having 156 members which translates 17.03 percent of the entire staff.

Luhyas are third with 83 members working at Ouko’s office, replacing Kisiis who dipped to 75 members from 91 before the promulgation of the Constitution.

“It is very clear that you are worse than any other state agency we have met. You have even done worse than before. If you can stay there for 20 years then the whole institution will be made up of one community,” nominated MP Maina Kamanda who chairs the committee said.