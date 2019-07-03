MP dismisses Matiang'i as unfit to chair tea buying centre

A Gusii MP has dismissively said Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is "not fit to be the chairman of a tea buying centre" let alone the president of Kenya.

South Mugirango's Silvanus Osoro on Monday said a recent declaration by a section of leaders in Nyamira county endorsing the CS for the top seat in 2022 was a daydream.

"Why do we have to lie to ourselves? It is clear the direction to go is well known. We are supporting the Deputy President to run for the top seat because we have seen what he is doing in the country," Osoro said.

He said Matiang’i has not done anything to propel him to the country's top leadership. "He is still raw in politics."

The MP was among those who accompanied DP William Ruto to fund-drives in North Mugirango and Kitutu Masaba constituencies for women groups and bodaboda riders.

His view was echoed by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko who accused a section of his colleagues of dividing the Gusii.

‘‘We have seen them moving from their places of work to start preaching unity as if we are divided,’’ Nyamoko said.

Also in the Ruto entourage were Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, MPs Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Innocent Obiri (Bobasi), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba) and Oroo Oyioka (Bonchari).

The MPs assured Ruto, through their Rigoma Declaration that they would mobilise their people to support his presidential bid.

