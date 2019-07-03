New currency suit: Maraga selects three judges to hear case

Chief Justice David Maraga has empanelled a three judge bench to hear the case challenging the new currency notes.

He has appointed Justices George Kimondo, Anthony Murima and Asenath Nyaboke to determine the case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah who challenged the implementation of the new currency notes that were launched last month.

In the case, Omtatah argues that there was no public participation before the notes were printed.

He has also challenged the use of President Jomo Kenyatta's Portrait on the new notes arguing that the law prohibits the use of a Portrait of any individual.

However, CBK has maintained that it followed the law when printing the new notes insisting that the portrait being challenged is a Statue.