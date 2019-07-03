Magoha wants senior secondary made optional

• Magoha proposes that education be made compulsory to the level a learner is at age 15.
• He further hinted at a national test at Grade six that will enable learners know secondary school they will join.
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha yesterday proposed that learners not be forced to join the senior secondary schools under the new curriculum.
If implemented, the proposal would reduce the number of years it is mandatory for children to attend school to nine, from the current 12.
"There is no reason to keep learners in pathways through to Grade 12 if they don't want to continue. At the age of 15 you should give learners a chance to choose what they really want," Magoha said.
It would mean that learners are not compelled to continue with formal education past Grade 9 which is the equivalent of the current Form 2 under the 8-4-4 education system.
Grade 9 is the last year of junior secondary under the 2-6-6-3 system.
However, those who opt out of school will join vocational and technical institutions where they can pursue vocational skills.
"A child might not be bright in classwork but they might be good with hands-on skills. I don't see the reason the learners should be put in class longer," Magoha said.
The CS was addressing a workshop with members of the National Assembly Education Committee and ministry officials meant to find a road-map on the implementation of the new curriculum.
With the curriculum set to be rolled out in Grade 4 next year, the ministry is still puzzling with a series of issues among them the place of the junior secondary in the new curriculum and the cost of implementation.
The CS last month gazetted a 17-member task force to streamline the rollout of the new curriculum.
The task force will be led by Fatuma Chege a University of Nairobi professor and has one year to give its recommendations.
Secondary school
The CS also hinted at a possible examination at Grade 6 to facilitate the transition of learners to secondary schools under the new curriculum.
The national examination, with equal weight and role of the KCPE examinations, will seek to place learners to secondary school.
Members of Parliament yesterday pressed the education ministry to answer questions on how learners will transit to secondary school.
Should the ministry stick to the plan then it will see the national examination currently sat at Std 8 as KCPE moved to Grade 6.
Foundation skills end at Grade 6. This is why it is important to test.
Despite the ministry revealing it was considering to offer an examination, it insisted the decision is not final and was still at a consultation stage.
(Edited by O. Owino)