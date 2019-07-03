Close

Four injured and property destroyed in Tharaka-Nithi church blaze

'We were in one corner of the church just after the service when we heard someone shouting for help from outside'

• Worshipers and neighbours were unable to put out the fire.

• People on the first floor of the church escaped by jumping through the windows.

by KNA
03 July 2019 - 00:00
A file photo of Members of the Blood of Christ Ministries try to salvage music instruments that were destroyed by fire


Four worshippers, among them a pastor, were on Sunday injured after a church building caught fire in Ganga, Tharaka Nithi.

The fire, whose cause had not been established by press time, reduced Kanyambo Redeemed Gospel Church to ashes as worshippers and passersby were unable to put it out. 

Property of undetermined value was destroyed.

 

Witnesses said the fire started in a store. Worshippers on the first floor of the church escaped by jumping through the windows.  

The injured were treated at Chogoria Mission Hospital.

"We were in one corner of the church just after the service when we heard someone shouting for help from outside. We went out only to see fierce flames emanating from a room where mattresses and other items are usually stored," Sicily Kagendo said.

She said the county government’s fire engine arrived after the building was razed.  

Jediel Kaburu said the fire engine, from Chuka town, arrived more than 30 minutes later. 

"We call on the county government to keep at least a fire engine in Chogoria town," Kaburu said.

 County Fire Rescue Team leader Alex Mugambi urged residents to be using the emergency hotlines provided by the county to alert them of any fire outbreak.

by KNA
03 July 2019 - 00:00

