Fix time limits on corruption cases, Mutua tells CJ Maraga

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua yesterday said that there should be time limits for finalisation of corruption cases.

He urged Chief Justice David Maraga to fix a two-week limit on corruption cases from the time of indictment to conviction.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to put up systems to ensure taxpayers’ money is not lost to graft cartels.

"Most of the money eaten is from the national government and we have to stop it through systems and ensure the culprits are arrested and prosecuted," Mutua said.

He spoke outside his office in Machakos town after assenting the county's Sh12 billion budget at a function witnessed by Speaker Florence Mwangangi and the entire county assembly leadership.

Mutua said the budget was reasonable to the wananchi and would propel the county's development agenda while boosting economic growth if properly implemented.

He said that a part of the money would go towards water programmes and youth empowerment initiatives to stimulate employment.