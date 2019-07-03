Fix time limits on corruption cases, Mutua tells CJ Maraga

• Governor Mutua urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to put up systems to ensure taxpayers’ money is not lost to graft cartels in this financial year going forward.
• He said that a part of the Machakos county budget would go towards water programmes and youth empowerment initiatives to stimulate employment.
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua yesterday said that there should be time limits for finalisation of corruption cases.
He urged Chief Justice David Maraga to fix a two-week limit on corruption cases from the time of indictment to conviction.
The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to put up systems to ensure taxpayers’ money is not lost to graft cartels.
"Most of the money eaten is from the national government and we have to stop it through systems and ensure the culprits are arrested and prosecuted," Mutua said.
He spoke outside his office in Machakos town after assenting the county's Sh12 billion budget at a function witnessed by Speaker Florence Mwangangi and the entire county assembly leadership.
Mutua said the budget was reasonable to the wananchi and would propel the county's development agenda while boosting economic growth if properly implemented.
He said that a part of the money would go towards water programmes and youth empowerment initiatives to stimulate employment.
The governor said that the county’s revenue collection has to be intensified and the budget prudently implemented.
Mwangangi on her part said that the assembly was in full support of the executive on issues pertaining to the delivery of service to residents.
“I want to assure the county assembly and the people of Machakos county that we will make sure that this budget is implemented properly for the benefit of all,” Mutua said.
He said the county will put in place measures to expand its revenue base with the aim of boosting the self-generated revenue kitty.
The budget estimates presented to the assembly last week by the county finance executive Francis Maliti had big allocations to roads, health and public works.
Sh470 million was allocated for maintenance of roads across the county and a further Sh100 million for the initial set up of Machakos Airport.
The county treasury also allocated Sh542 million for the renovation and rehabilitation of all facilities at Machakos Level 5 Hospital.
Sh225 million was also allocated for the completion of government buildings currently under construction.
Mutua also plans to spend Sh110 million for the completion of the four stadia in Yatta, Matungulu, Mavoko and Mwala subcounties.
