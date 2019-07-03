Close

Ex-MP caught up in Kitisuru drama and charged with assault, released on bail

Ex-MP caught up in Kitisuru drama charged with assault, released on bail

In Summary

• They have been released on Sh50,000 cash bail each

by AKELLO ODENYO
News
03 July 2019 - 15:32
Kihingo Estate employee Frankline Mutegi, Board Secretary Chacha Mabanga and former Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji at a Milimani court on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Kihingo Estate employee Frankline Mutegi, Board Secretary Chacha Mabanga and former Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji at a Milimani court on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Image: AKELLO ODENYO

Former Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji and two others were on Wednesday arraigned in court for creating disturbance and assault at Kihingo Estate.

Githinji, the developer and chairperson of the estate, his secretary Chacha Mabanga and another employee Frankline Mutegi were all charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

According to the charges, on Tuesday at Kihingo Village, Waridi Gardens in Kitisuru, the three caused a disturbance by interfering and stopping renovations of one of the houses in the estate.

 

Appearing before chief magistrate Francis Andayi at a Milimani court, the three denied all the charges.

Mutegi was also charged with three more counts, two of assault and another on malicious damage to property.

According to the particulars of the charges, Mutegi and others assaulted George Wajackoya.

He is also accused of assaulting Kisorkumar Varkani during the incident in which he willfully and knowingly damaged his sweater worth Sh1,000.

They have been released on Sh50,000 cash bail each.

Nakuru MP denies incitement charges

MP, MCA and 14 boda boda operators appear in Naivasha court.
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by AKELLO ODENYO
News
03 July 2019 - 15:32

Most Popular

  1. I wouldn’t exchange cremation for any other job — Nderitu ...
    2yr ago Big Read

  2. Corridors of Power
    11h ago Corridors of Power

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Why Kenyans should protest against taxation
    11h ago Big Read

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1mo ago Africa

Latest Videos