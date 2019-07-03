Ex-MP caught up in Kitisuru drama and charged with assault, released on bail

Former Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji and two others were on Wednesday arraigned in court for creating disturbance and assault at Kihingo Estate.

Githinji, the developer and chairperson of the estate, his secretary Chacha Mabanga and another employee Frankline Mutegi were all charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

According to the charges, on Tuesday at Kihingo Village, Waridi Gardens in Kitisuru, the three caused a disturbance by interfering and stopping renovations of one of the houses in the estate.

Appearing before chief magistrate Francis Andayi at a Milimani court, the three denied all the charges.

Mutegi was also charged with three more counts, two of assault and another on malicious damage to property.

According to the particulars of the charges, Mutegi and others assaulted George Wajackoya.

He is also accused of assaulting Kisorkumar Varkani during the incident in which he willfully and knowingly damaged his sweater worth Sh1,000.

They have been released on Sh50,000 cash bail each.