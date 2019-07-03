Ethiopian airline crash families accuse state of abandoning them

The families of the 32 Kenyans who perished in the Ethiopian airline crash have faulted the government for allegedly not supporting them.

The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had promised to support the families of those who were killed in the March 10 crash

The families say they are still traumatised and in agony, four months after the crash.

They say the government failed to provide counselling services and to facilitate the processing and issuance of death certificates of their relatives.

Eight members of the 32 families have petitioned the Senate to intervene, saying they are traumatised.

Sammy Muriuki, Eliud Wanja, Davis Karanja, Noah Gachanja, Andrew Ngone, Abdallah Juma, Ednah Njoki, and Peter Muthubi implored the Senate to investigate the matter and make appropriate recommendations to compel the government to fulfil its promise.

All the 157 people aboard the plane – Boeing 737 – en route to Nairobi from Ethiopia, were killed.

“Despite the promise made, we have agonised without basic support for counselling and the pre-requisite post-crash trauma support notwithstanding the fact we were not even able to retrieve our loved one’s remains for burial,” they say in the petition presented in the House by Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki.

They said some of them have been forced to seek private counselling at expensive rates.