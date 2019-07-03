Close

DCI refuses to release Dennis Itumbi on bond

Dennis Itumbi to stay locked up overnight

In Summary

• Itumbi says detectives haven't told him the reason for his arrest.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
03 July 2019 - 17:15
Dennis Itumbi
Dennis Itumbi
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has refused to release State House digital secretary Dennis Itumbi on bond.

He is likely to spend the night at Muthaiga police cells and appear in court on Thursday.

Itumbi protested against his arrest on Wednesday and through his lawyers Chelanga Kihungi and Associates, he said detectives did not tell him the reasons for his arrest.

"From the questions he was being asked during the interrogation, we suspect it's the La Mada letter," Chelanga Kihungi, who is part of the legal team representing him, said.

Itumbi on Monday lashed out at the Daily Nation newspaper over an article he alleged indirectly and erroneously linked him to a fake letter concerning an alleged plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

The newspaper carried an article on Sunday which said two of Ruto's aides are being sought by the DCI on suspicion they circulated the letter. It said the two are from the communications department.

"They mentioned where the communication officers allegedly being sought work. We are about 10. None of us got a call or a text. Copy and paste journalism from unnamed sources who lie, should not find a home," Itumbi said.

DCI officers investigating the letter by an unknown cabinet secretary have explored the theory that the alleged assassination plot could be a hoax.

