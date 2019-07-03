Court frees man who stabbed wife's lover

The High Court in Nanyuki has set free a man who caused grievous harm to his wife’s suspected lover.

In his ruling on Thursday last week, Justice Hatari Waweru allowed an appeal by Michael Kimondo who had been convicted for grievous harm by a lower court.

The judge said only a very foolish man would enter another man’s house and bed with that man’s wife.

“Such a man would ordinarily be deserving of whatever might come to him, including grievous harm or even death, because such foolish action would amount to a very grave provocation to the man cuckolded,” the judge said.

“However, we live in civilized society, and people must always control themselves and not take the law into their own hands, because if everybody were allowed to do that, then we would be living in a jungle and life would probably be brutish and short as some philosopher said”.

The charges stated that on September 17, 2017 in Naromoru, Nyeri county, Kimondo unlawfully inflicted grievous harm on David Kamau Njuguna.

On May 24, 2018, Kimondo was sentenced to four years imprisonment. He appealed the sentence on grounds that he was provoked beyond control.