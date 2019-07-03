Court allows State House intruder to be treated for mental illness

A Milimani court has allowed the family of a man accused of intruding in State House to treat him for mental issues.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi directed that Brian Kibet be remanded at Kilimani police station as his family makes plans for his treatment.

“If the police agrees to release him, then this court has no problem. This is a matter that requires family assistance more,” said the magistrate.

The magistrate gave the directions after finding the accused unfit to take plea after Kibet’s father's account of his son’s mental condition.

“The brain was diagnosed with a psychotic disorder after three encounters where he walked long distances with no course,” explained his father, Kevin Bera.

Bera said his son, who is mechanical engineering student, once walked from 6pm to 2pm the following day.

“He left our home in Kitale and walked to a place known as Lortum in West Pokot, in January 2018,” said the father.

In February the same year, after leaving JKUAT where he studied, he trekked to Mt Kenya where he wanted to climb the mountain illegally.

“He was arrested and locked up at Naromoru police station as he was going to climbs the mountain illegally,” said the father.

Three months later, Kibet once again set from home in Kitale and walked to Athi River.

“We located him and took him to Eldoret where he was diagnosed by a psychiatrist with the mental disorder”, he said.

Bera said after months of treatment, his son improved a lot. “we stayed with him for a month after until he requested to go back to school, there was an exam in October,” Bera recounted.