Bob tribute: Kisia and Kagwe

CENTRAL BANK

CBK governor Patrick Njoroge and the entire CBK family send their condolences to the family and friends of Bob Collymore, as well as the Safaricom family, following his passing this morning.

Bob led Safaricom from November 2010, and helped make M-Pesa and its associated products a core part of Kenya’s payment infrastructure.

Through his leadership of the company at a crucial time, Bob helped position Kenya as a global leader in financial inclusion.

His legacy will live on through all the people in Kenya and throughout the world whose lives have been changed by Safaricom’s innovations.

PHILIP KISIA

I will remember Bob as a visionary, hard worker, and virtuous man. These qualities were apparent during our first meeting at Zipporah Kituny's farm.

The rapport we built saw us share the plans we had of transformation..him with taking Safaricom, While I was at City Hall.

Bob's values reflected in his work, his interactions with people and his personal life. We have a lost an icon of innovation and leadership.

My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and all those he worked with at Safaricom and other organizations. Rest Well, my Friend.

SENATOR MUTAHI KAGWE

This morning, along with our entire nation, I woke up to the sad news of Bob Collymore’s passing. I worked with him in my capacity as Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT.

Though not born Kenyan, he was truly — in spirit and mind — one of us. When the history of technological development in Kenya is written, Bob Collymore will have earned his space in it.

May our good Lord comfort and strengthen his family’s capacity to deal with their loss and rest his soul in heaven’s most peaceful spot.