Blogger Alai released on Sh300,000 bail

Controversial blogger Robert Alai was on Tuesday released on a Sh300, 000 cash bail for allegedly publishing photos of police officers killed in a suspected terror attack in Wajir.

Alai is charged with sharing the photos of deceased officers on social media.

He was granted a cash bail of Sh300,000 or a bond of Sh500,000. The case will be heard on August 8.

Prosecutors say the publication was meant to interfere with maintenance of public order.

In a different count on the same date, Alai was charged with disclosing information against the law, including images of deceased police officers to the public, through a twitter handle named @RobertAlai.

Police were undertaking investigations on the matter and they allege the disclosure was likely to prejudice the probe.

Through lawyer Paul Muite, Alai pleaded with the court to release him on favourable cash bail so as to re-unite with his family since he had been in custody since June 19.

“The people of Kenya have a right to information and journalists have absolute rights to inform the public of what is happening within the surrounding… The accused needs to re-unite with his young family and attend trial as mentioned,” Muite said in a Milimani court.

Muite also told the court that the accused had a right to be released on bail pending hearing and determination of the case.

On releasing him, magistrate Francis Andayi said he considered the fact that he had been in custody since June 19 and that the prosecution did not oppose his release on bail.

“The accused must note that the offense is serious and attract the penalty of a life sentence,” Andayi said.

Alai was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The attack occurred last month when officers were ambushed while pursuing attackers who raided a village in Konton area and kidnapped three police reservists.