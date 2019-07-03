AP accused of stabbing man to death over woman

A 36-year-old man died on Monday night after a police officer allegedly stabbed him over an affair with a barmaid.

Alphonse Owiti was killed at a bar in Nguku market, Ndhiwa constituency.

Owiti, a contractor, was stabbed by an AP officer.

Witnesses said drama started when Owiti found the officer drinking with a barmaid and talking to her in a manner suggesting they had a love affair.

Owiti felt betrayed and asked why the officer was with his woman.

“They began to insult each other before the disagreement culminated in wrestling. Owiti was overpowered by the officer. The police officer drew a knife and stabbed him in the stomach,” a witness said.

The barmaid called residents who were watching the Africa Cup of Nations match between Kenya and Senegal. They found Owiti bleeding profusely.

“Those who rushed to the scene found Owiti complaining that the police officer had stabbed him,” the witness said. Owiti died on his way to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital.

Speaking on Tuesday after the incident, Owiti’s cousin Dan Odhiambo called for arrest of the officer.

“Police officers came to guard civilians, not kill them. It is wrong for an officer to walk with a knife and stab a citizen even if they fought over a woman,” Odhiambo said.

The suspect had not been arrested by mid-Tuesday. Homa Bay deputy police commander Samuel Obara confirmed the incident.

He said a team of investigators have been sent to the area.

Obara said the team is composed of officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The body was taken to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary.

