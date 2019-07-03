127 schoolboys in police custody over unrest

Students from Mbugiti Boys' Secondary School in Gatanga constituency, Murang'a, spent the night at Kirwara police station after going on strike on Monday.

The students were arrested after going on the rampage and destroying public property as they trekked through Gatura, Chomo and Kirwara shopping centres.

Gatanga OCPD Paul Karobia said cars were destroyed by the rowdy students who at one point turned against police officers and stoned them.

He said police were in the process of establishing who among the 127 students in police custody were masterminds of the strike.

Karobia said the students went on strike over insufficient food portions and extreme cold in the school.

The school is the fourth in the county to experience unrest with Kiambugi Boys, Elite Academy and Kirogo Boys high schools suffering the same fate.

Last week, the county education office organised a forum with school principals in partnership with the county security team to device ways of handling students’ unrest.

County director of education Ann Kiilu urged school heads to intensify security in their schools, especially during preps.

Kiilu asked the principals to maintain close communication with local administrators and ensure they report any incident in time.

