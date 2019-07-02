Waititu transfers Finance chief officer

Kaimbu Governor Ferdinand Waititu on Monday moved Finance chief officer Faith Njeri to the department of Trade and Tourism in the same capacity.

“Pursuant to section 45 (5) of the County Government Act,2012, you have been re-assigned from the office of Chief Officer Finance and Economic Planning to the office of Chief Officer Department of Trade,Tourism and Cooperatives and Enterprise Development with immediate effect,” Waititu directed in the letter dated July 1.

“Your duties , responsibilities and other terms of service are as per your letter of appointment,” Waititu went on.

In April, Njeri and her driver were arrested along Mpaka Road in Niarobi were and later charged at Kibera law courts for allegedly being in possession of fake US dollars amounting to Sh67,000.

Detectives from the Special Crimes Unit trailed Njeri who was being driven in a double cabin Toyota pick up which had GK number plates and not the normal county government number plates.

The two are said to have been booked at Capitol Hill police station

Njeri was charged with being found with the fake US dollars while her driver was charged with driving a county car which had the wrong number plates.