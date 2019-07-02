Uhuru donates 10 acres to South Sudan for dry port project in Naivasha

Kenya will donate 10 acres to help South Sudan build a dry port in Naivasha.

The announcement was made yesterday by President Uhuru Kenyatta during a meeting with President Salva Kiir at State House, Nairobi.

He said the move is meant to ease movement of goods to the neighbouring country. This came three months after the head of state made a similar pledge to Uganda.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Kenya will hold a trade expo in Juba. The event is set for November. Uhuru said this was part of their agreement with Kiir. He said the trade fair will deepen bilateral ties and boost the two economies.

“The expo will not only showcase Kenyan products but also reciprocate by exposing South Sudan’s products to Kenyan businesspeople,” Uhuru said at a press conference attended by Kiir.

Uhuru and Kiir also agreed to set up a joint team to manage the Kenya-South Sudan border. It will guide disputes resolution. A ministerial team has concluded an MoU on delimitation and demarcation.

“The framework will provide the necessary guidelines for engagement on boundary matters, which, in the spirit of brotherhood and in recognition of the deep friendship between our states, will always be amicable,” Uhuru said.

On the Lamu Port, South Sudan, Ethipia Transport (Lapsset), he said Kenya is fast-tracking the completion of the projects. He sought to assure Kiir that the Lamu Port project will be completed by next month.

“The first berth (of the Lamu Port) will be ready this August while Berths 2 and 3 are expected to be completed within the year 2020. I will invite Your Excellency, with other regional leaders, to inspect the Lamu Project in due course,” Uhuru told Kiir.

“In pursuit of our shared vision to deepen further our cooperation, it is important we fast-track the implementation of the Lapsset Corridor Highway, that is, from Lamu-Garissa-Isiolo-Lokichar-Lodwar-Nadapal-Kapoeta-Torit-Juba."

The President said Kenya is committed to ensuring peace in South Sudan and urged Kiir to stick to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

If fully implemented, the deal will benefit the entire continent and not just South Sudan, he added.

For his part, Kiir, who was received with a 21 gun salute, said his administration welcomed Uhuru's assurance that Kenya will use its influence to support the implementation of the peace accord.

“We are delighted that you have assured us that Kenya will exert more pressure for the implementation of the peace accord.”

Kiir is in the country for a two-day visit.

(Edited by F'Orieny)