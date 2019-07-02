State House confesses government didn't create 840,000 jobs as earlier claimed

The government did not create 840,000 jobs in 2018 as earlier claimed, State House has confessed.

Spokesperson Kanze Dena on Tuesday clarified the jobs were jointly created by the government, informal and formal sectors and SMEs.

Last month when Kanze briefed the media, she said more than 840,000 new jobs had been created by the government.

"Last year, the government created more than 840,000 new jobs. That’s a lot of new jobs, especially coming after an election year when, as we all know, the economy tends to slow down somehow. This year, we expect to do even better," she said.

Some 83.6 per cent of the new jobs were created in the informal sector and 16.4 per cent in the formal sector.

Kanze on Tuesday said, "On the 800,000 jobs created by the economy last year, allow me to make the following clarification. Contrary to some assertions, it is not the government alone that created these jobs. It is the economy collectively."

Kanze assured the youths of the President's commitment to creating jobs, citing the Sh100 billion young Africa Works public-private partnership that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta to prepare over five million young Kenyans for the job market.

She said the President followed the launch by opening the revamped Rivatex Textile factory through which the government projects will generate over 3,000 direct jobs and thousands other related jobs linked to agriculture.