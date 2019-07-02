Scrap MPs' salaries and pension, religious leaders say

Religious leaders have proposed scrapping salaries and pension of MPs, MCAs and senators and replace them with modest allowances.

The Ufungamano joint forum of religious organizations said elected leaders are not full time employees of the state.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi on Monday, the leaders said only paying allowances will encourage the members to attend proceedings.

"Monthly salaries make them complacent as they are credited to their accounts irrespective of attendance or contribution," Irungu Thomas said.

"It must be understood that the elected leaders are on a contract of five years and not on full time employment like teachers, doctors."

Irungu added members should be employed through a performance contract to curb corruption and the appetite for higher salaries in the public sector.

The move, he added, would keep out those vying for seats with the aim of stealing public resources.

"You find motions are passed through a simple majority because members are busy doing their businesses since they have a secure and intact salary so they do not care,"he said.

The leaders urged Kenyans to resist this exploitation and be vigilant in protecting their money and holding the people they elect accountable for their actions.