Scrap MPs' salaries and pension, religious leaders say

Religious leaders have proposed scrapping salaries and pension of MPs, MCAs and senators and replace them with modest allowances.
The Ufungamano joint forum of religious organizations said elected leaders are not full time employees of the state.
Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi on Monday, the leaders said only paying allowances will encourage the members to attend proceedings.
"Monthly salaries make them complacent as they are credited to their accounts irrespective of attendance or contribution," Irungu Thomas said.
"It must be understood that the elected leaders are on a contract of five years and not on full time employment like teachers, doctors."
Irungu added members should be employed through a performance contract to curb corruption and the appetite for higher salaries in the public sector.
The move, he added, would keep out those vying for seats with the aim of stealing public resources.
"You find motions are passed through a simple majority because members are busy doing their businesses since they have a secure and intact salary so they do not care,"he said.
The leaders urged Kenyans to resist this exploitation and be vigilant in protecting their money and holding the people they elect accountable for their actions.
"We are already in deep debt. Once we start paying the debt, the effect will start to be felt in various sectors of the economy and Kenyans will suffer," the chair of the forum Rashmin Chitnis said.
Further they called on the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission to protect Kenyans from abuse of office by the elected leaders.
" This behaviour of our MPs is against the spirit of the Constitution which they are under oath to protect. This is very strange because the Salaries and Remuneration Commission is the only authority created to determine salaries for all state officers," secretary Charles Wambugu said.
They encouraged the salaries commission to be firm in exercising its constitutional mandate without fear or favour.
"It's only the SRC that is mandated by the Constitution, passed by all Kenyans and its unconstitutional to pass something that is outside the mandate that is given by the commission," Chitnis stated.
The leaders urged all political leaders to read the signs because Kenyans are getting tired and angry about exploitation by those they elected to serve them.
"We urge the President to lead in taming the disgraceful appetite of the MPs, senators and MCAs for the taxpayers' money,"Irungu said.